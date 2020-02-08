Share:

Hundreds scored by Babar Azam and Shan Masood strengthened Green shirts against Bangladeshi tigers on the second day of the first Test at Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Azam managed to steer a career best unbeaten 143 for his third successive hundred in as many Tests -- fifth of a \ career -- while opener Shan Masood put on 100 as they managed to score tons against Bangladeshi attack at Rawalpindi stadium.

Pakistan lead Bangladesh´s first innings total of 233 by 109 runs with seven wickets intact.

When Pakistan started their innings in the morning all focus was on Abid, who scored two hundreds in his first two Tests against Sri Lanka in December last year.

Another potential hundred will equal Indian player Mohammad Azharuddin´s unique record -- three successive centuries in his first three Tests -- but Abid fell far short when he was dismissed without scoring.