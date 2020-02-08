Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday instructed that a comprehensive road map should be launched within a week in order to spearhead the developing of the information technology (IT) sector in the country. The Premier issued the directive while chairing a meeting on the promotion of IT in the country.

The key areas of focused development include the launch of 5G spectrum, connecting mobile phone towers through fibre links in big cities and defining timelines for other important matters to remove impediments in the way of promoting the IT sector.

The premier emphasised that the country’s future seems promising with assistance of IT talent and the government sought priority to the promotion of the sector by providing incentives to the skilled youth.

He said the country’s youth possess immense potential and expertise in IT and promotion of the sector would create millions of jobs for them.

IT Secretary Shoaib Siddiqi briefed the prime minister about the incentives for the skilled professional youth and freelancers, increasing exports of the IT sector and tax incentives, easy loans for the youth, facilitation of the foreign remittance process for freelancers and visa-related matters.

He told PM Imran that a consolidated plan had been implemented for the promotion of IT sector.