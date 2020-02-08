Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought a roadmap within a week related to promotion of information technology sector, including establishment of special technology zones and issuance of 5G Spectrum. Chairing a meeting regarding promotion of information technology here, Prime Minister said that promotion of information technology is a priority of the government being future of the country. The Prime Minister said our youth has huge potential regarding IT and the government is committed to facilitate them. He said attention is also being paid for provision of facilities and incentives to the free lancers. He said promotion of IT sector will also generate jobs. The meeting was briefed on measures being taken to facilitate IT sector, including facilitation of the youth having IT expertise, offering incentives to freelancers, increase in IT exports, tax relaxations in IT, easy loans to the youth, facilitation in remittances for freelancers, visa and other relevant matters. Secretary Information Technology Shoaib Siddiqi briefed the prime minister about giving incentives to the skilled professional youth and freelancers, increasing exports of the IT sector and tax incentives, easy loans to the youth, facilitation of foreign remittance process for freelancers and visa-related matters. He said a comprehensive plan had been chalked out for the promotion of IT sector, for which relevant departments had been assigned duties. A representative of the State Bank of Pakistan said for freelancers, the process on implementing decision on increasing monthly limit of foreign remittance to $25,000 would be completed in two days. It had been ensured that freelancers are given maximum incentives on the received amount and also the exchange of foreign currency into local currency is made at inter-bank rate, he said. The meeting was told that e-payment gateway would be established by April. A representative of the Federal Bureau of Revenue gave a briefing on tax incentives to the IT sector.