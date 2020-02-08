Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to expand the scope of his initiative of Panagah across the country, with a vision to develop Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state, by giving cover of social protection to poor segments of the society.

He made the announcement during a meeting with his newly appointed focal person on Panagah Naseem-ur-Rehman in Islamabad.

They discussed the administration of shelter homes and the steps to expand the project during next twelve months.

According to a PM office statement, a twelve month long comprehensive programme will be launched in all major cities across the country under which the shelter homes project will be expanded.