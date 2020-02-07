Share:

Rawalpindi-Police claimed to have busted a gang involved in street crimes by arresting four of its active members including the ring leader during a raid in Westridge.

Police have also seized weapons from the dacoits against whom cases were also registered.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of surge in street crime, ordered SP Syed Ali to launch a crackdown against dacoits involved in looting money and mobiles phones from citizens. He said PS Westridge officials, on directions of SP Syed Ali, raided and arrested four dacoits and shifted them to police station for further investigation. He said police also seized weapons from the dacoits. The dacoits confessed their involvement in dozens of dacoities, the spokesman mentioned. Police produced the dacoits before a court of law which sent them to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

Meanwhile, a team of Saddar Bairooni police held three kite sellers and confiscated 1,200 kites and 20 twines from their possession. The cases were registered against the accused, who have been identified as Malik Abdul Wahab, Khanzada Khan and Mohsin Ali. Appreciating the efforts of police, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas asked the police to intensify operations against the kite and twine dealers.

Similarly, Gujar Khan raided a gambling den where gamblers were arranging cock fight by putting cash and mobile phones on stake. As many as 11 gamblers were arrested by police. Police seized Rs101,000, nine cocks, 13 mobile phones, a vehicle and motorcycle from the gambling den. The case was registered against them.

PHP to kick of 15-day

plantation drive

On instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has decided to launch plantation campaign under Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

The campaign will be kicked off by PHP SSP Sajid Kiani.

In a 15-day campaign, 355 patrolling posts of PHP will participate, each post will plant 2,000 plants in its area so 710,000 plants in total will be planted in whole Punjab, said a spokesman on Friday.

He said all officers of PHP will take part in this special campaign to reduce environmental pollution. In this regard, all the Regional SPs have been directed by Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Captain Zafar Iqbal Awan (Satara Imtiaz) as per the campaign organised by the PHP in all the districts of the province from 15 to 29 February. Millions of plants will be planted. As per the details, all 355 check-points of Punjab Highway Patrol will participate in the 15-day campaign and 2,000 plants will be planted in 30km at area of each patrolling post, he said.

He added a total of 710,000 plants will be planted during this campaign. Plants for this campaign will be acquired from forestry, PHAs and private nurseries through community policing. Only soil and environment-friendly plants will be planted so that they could grow and maximise their growth.

Additional IGPH Captain Retired Zafar Iqbal Awan has directed all Punjab Highway Patrol officers and officials to take part in the plantation and every officer should plant at least one plant. These efforts, both individually and collectively, can lead to reduce the environmental pollution, he said.