LAHORE - Ravi Pipes outscored PBG Risala by 12½-9 in the eight-chukker match to qualify for the main final of the Chief Minister Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground Friday. The match started with Ravi Pipes having 9½-4 lead and they added three more goals in their tally against five goals by PBG Risala to win the encounter by 12½-9 and also set main final date against BN Polo Team. While PBG Risala qualified for the subsidiary final against ASC team. Ravi Pipes started the remaining four-chukker match by converting a 30-yard penalty successfully to further enhance their 10½-4. The sixth chukker was fully dominated by PBG as they hammered a hat-trick of goals to reduce the margin to 10½-7. Both the teams tried their best to score more in the seventh chukker, but both failed to add even a single goal in their tally. The eighth and last chukker of the crucial match saw both sides matching fire-with-fire and fought till the end as Ravi Pipes succeeded in adding two more goals in their tally while same number of goals were slammed in by PBG to finish the match at 12.5-9 in favour of Ravi Pipes.