The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday December 19 approved the second tranche of$452.4 million for Pakistan under the$6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), declaring that Pakistan’s reform programme is “on track and has started to bear fruit”. Pakistan is extremely developing in recent years by which IMF has successfully granted the amount. I hope the money would be invested in good sectors in order to develop and get benefits. I thank IMF and I wish it would continue to assist Pakistan in future as well.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.