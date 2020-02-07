Share:

The distinct nature of current PM Khan is to keep awareness about the transgender by providing an ethical equivalent to them. It may not play an important role with them actually it is an honor to them. The program we can say the theme is equality among three genders. The mission of the project is to bring out the people who are below the poverty line. The program which concerns about 6.8 million families exceeding 84 districts. It includes the tools 300 private sector hospital and 50% of the poor people receive this opportunity through the Sehat Insaf card. The initiative begin through the hand of honorable PM and the thing which rise up my potential to write that is a first receiver was a transgender. Thus, equality is a foundational skill to strengthen the country and that’s what the PM did.

DURBIBI HAYAT,

Kech.