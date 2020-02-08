Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Em­powerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that the Sindh government is committed to bringing positive changes in the lives of differently abled people.

While visiting Karachi Vocation­al Training Center (KVTC) here on Friday, Qamar said, “We are always ready to coordinate with other stakeholders for the cause.”

On this occasion, Senator Abdul Has­eeb Khan KVTC CEO, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, former health minister & Advisor to PO­DIEC were also present and they visited all the departments of the institution.

Qamar was briefed about the achievements of KVTC and its stu­dents, and he lauded the efforts of KVTC for enhancing the strength of intellectually challenged children so that they could make the most of their potential for independent living and meaningful careers.

He added, “People of Determination International Exhibition & Conference (PODIEC, 2020) shall present Sindh as a role model for the entire country to strengthen public-private partnerships and accelerate integration of persons with disabilities into mainstream.”

It is to mention here that PODIEC, 2020 will be held from 17th to 19th April, 2020 at Karachi Expo Centre.

During his visit, members of PODIEC Management Committee Adeeb Aijaz, Khalid Fasih Farooqui, Adeel Aijaz from Ripple Concepts, KVTC Principal Sana Ayaz, Manager Academics Amir Shahab, Manager Administration Farheen Amir and Parent Relation Officer Sabeen Waqar were also present.