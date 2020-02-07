Share:

An app has been created by the students of Riphah International University. The name of the app is ‘Smart Moskea’ where moskea is a Maltese language word for Mosque. It’s a mobile application which runs on both android as well as iPhone with the aim to help people in finding near mosque and its jamaat timing. By using this app users phone will automatically goes silent mode when they enters in the mosque and if anyone call him then the call will cut out automatically and a redirect message sent to the caller. Another interesting feature of this app is peoples can get alerts when any events occurs in their hometown mosque like death announcement, missing person announcement, mosque fund announcement, Friday topic announcement etc. This application gives user a chatting forum where peoples can ask their question directly to imam.

I hope this application will helps people to don’t miss their prayers and as well people will to get notified and connect with their hometown.

ZEESHAN SHABBIR,

Rawalpindi.