ISLAMABAD - While the National Assembly adopted a resolution calling for ‘public hanging’ of criminals convicted for sexually abusing and murdering children, some opposing voices emerged from treasury benches against the resolution on the issue.

Some members from treasury expressed their concerns about the resolution.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that Ministry of Human Rights has opposed the public hanging of child rapists and killers.

She in her tweet said, “Many of us oppose it — our ministry strongly opposes this. The resolution passed in NA on public hanging was across party lines and not a government-sponsored resolution but an individual act,” she said in another tweet.

Likewise, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet raised voice against passing the resolution. “This is just another grave act in line with the brutal civilisation practices. Societies act in a balanced way. Barbarism is not the answer to crimes...This is another expression of extremism.”

Another PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari in her tweets opposed public hanging. “Strongly condemn the resolution in NA today in support of public hangings. Public hangings are religiously & morally the most barbaric & perverse form of punishments that have no place in any democratic society. Will oppose such a move at all levels,” she said in her tweet.

She mentioned in her next tweet on same matter, “Public hangings are in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees the inviolability of dignity of man & the principles laid down in 1994 SCMR 1028 declaring public hangings to be in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.”

PPP-P, the second largest opposition party, openly opposed the resolution.

“We cannot put public hanging into practice as it violates the laws of the United Nations,” said PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf while reminding the MNAs that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.