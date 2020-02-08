Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that taking care of helpless, poor and vulnerable segments of the society is responsibility of the state.

Talking to the focal person for shelters, Naseem-ur-Rehman here on Friday, he said that cooperation of the private sector in the government’s shelter homes program reflects the positive values of our society.

During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the proposed improvements in the management of shelter homes established throughout the country and their further expansion in the next twelve months.

For the next twelve months, a comprehensive program is being launched in major cities of the country for shelter homes.

In this context, shelter homes will be improved to meet the best practices and sustainable development goals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they would take every initiative to ensure welfare of the poor class of the society.