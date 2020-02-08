Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday continued political consultations with his two key aides including senior party leader Jhangir Khan Tareen and Sindh Governor Imran Ismael over party matters and PTI’s coalition partners.

According to details, Tareen met with the prime minister and both the leaders discussed overall political situation of the country and the party matters.

Tareen’s meeting with the PM came two days after his meetings with President Dr. Arif Alvi and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and amid the media reports of his being in London and exclusion of his names from three liaison committees the prime minister had constituted to address PTI coalition partners’ reservations.

However, his personal secretary rebutted the media reports. Recent reports in media had not only speculated about his whereabouts but also about his missing name from any of the three liaison committees after some leaders of the PML-Q, one of PTI’s key coalition partners in the Punjab Assembly had declined to engage with the new committee.

In a related development, the Sindh Governor also separately called on the prime minister here and has reportedly briefed him about the progress to bring the MQM-P back in the federal cabinet. Matters pertaining to the transfer of IG Sindh, development projects, current political situation and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

According to sources, both the leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to woo MQM-P.