ATTOCK - Funeral prayers of Malik Atta Muhammad khan Prince of kot Fateh khan who died at the age of 79 was offered at Vill Kot Fateh Khan of Attock district. Syed Tanveer Hussain Shah EX Chairman Kot Fateh Khan led the funeral congregation. Thousand of people which included his relatives , notables and people from different walk of life attended the funeral . Prominent among those who attended the funeral prayer include Chaudhary Sher Ali EX MPA , Former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed , MPA Jahangir Khanzada , Peer Saadat Choora shareef , Provincial Minister COL(R) Muhammad Anwar Khan , Former Federal Minister jaz ul Haque, Shamsher Aslam Malik , Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar khan , Malik safdar awan chief of awans , Malik Ibrar EX MNA PMLN , Shakeel awan EX MNA PMLN , Malik Atta of Khunda , DSP Hazro Aslam Dogar , DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani , Akbar Tanoli PTI , MNA Malik Sohail Kamrial , Sardar Ahsan EX Chairman UC Malaal , Riaz Balra , Former State Minister Sardar Saleem Haider , Shakir Basheer Awan MNA , Sheikh Nasir Mehmood EX Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock , and large number of his relatives from Kalabagh participated.