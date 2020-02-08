Share:

Washington’s envoy to the European Union who gave dramatic testimony during an impeachment investigation was fired late Friday.

"I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union," Gordon Sondland said in a statement.

Sondland said he was “grateful” to Trump for giving him the opportunity to serve and to US Secretary Mike Pompeo” for his consistent support.”

Earlier Friday, Lieut. Col. Alexander Vindman who bucked U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to not participate in the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation was also let go.

Vindman was one of the participants on a July 25 telephone call Trump held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was the impetus for Trump's impeachment.

He testified before the House after being subpoenaed, saying he raised concerns about the call with the National Security Council's counsel.

The Democratic-held House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump in December -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Both charges stem from Trump's repeated efforts to have Ukraine publicly announce criminal investigations into Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and his subsequent refusal to participate in the House's investigation of the matter.

Conviction on either charge would have resulted in Trump's removal from office.

Trump is only the third president in US history to face a Senate impeachment trial. He along with Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson were acquitted of wrongdoing.

Disgraced President Richard Nixon stepped down from office to avoid near-certain removal from office due to his involvement in the Watergate Scandal.