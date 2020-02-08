Share:

Mananwala-Two persons have died in different incidents in Mananwala. Mohammad Shahzad 40 years was hit by a speedy motorbike near GT road. The man was shifted to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, Mohammad Khalid, 30, died due to electric shock while he had recently come to Pakistan from South Africa.

18 criminals nabbed

Police here arrested 18 criminals including four proclaimed offenders, four outlaws and 10 drug peddlers during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, the police raided at different hideouts and arrested four proclaimed offenders.

Four pistols and a gun were recovered from those arrested. As many as 10 drug pushers were caught and 550 grams hash, 250 grams heroin and 129 litres liquor were recovered from them.