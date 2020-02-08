Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ukrainian skiers dominated the slalom event of the CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup 2020 at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Friday.

They dominated their opponents and clinched all the medals of the category, as Vitalii Aib secured the first position, while Nazariy Petruk and Mykola Dichuk got the silver and bronze medals respectively. In the ladies slalom event, Pakistan’s Khushim Sahiba, who had won two consecutive gold medals in the giant slalom races, once again prevailed and proved her class by winning the gold medal. Her compatriot Umama Wali clinched the silver, while Elvira Zakrayeva won the bronze medal. Besides the FIS races, the National Ski Championship was also held at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

In the slalom event of the championship, Olympian Mohammad Karim of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) clinched the gold medal, while Mir Nawaz of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won the silver and PAF’s Liaquat Ali bagged the bronze medal. In the giant slalom category of the championship, Karim again outclassed his opponents and clinched the gold medal, while Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts’ Nawaz and Zahid won the silver and bronze medals respectively. With the support of the PAF, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving for the promotion of winter sports and projection of soft image of the country, as this event will lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of the country and open doors for the revival of international sports.