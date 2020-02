Share:

LAHORE - Lahore United beat Abdul Qadir Cricket Club by 17 runs in the Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Cup 2020 played here at Cricket Centre ground. Lahore posted a mammoth total of 215-7 in the allotted 35 overs. Farman Ali scored 77 runs. Abdul Qadir Cricket Club, in reply, were bundled out for paltry 94 runs. Only Abdul Muqeet (40) and Junaid Mohiyuddin batted well. Farman was declared man of the match.