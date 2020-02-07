Share:

Rawalpindi-The approval has been accorded to upgrade the Railway Hospital Rawalpindi to turn it into state-of-the-art hospital.

According to media reports, the upgradation will be done at the cost of Rs 35 million. This will be a double-storey hospital wherein new ICU, OPD and emergency will be constructed.

The hospital will have new MRI machines, radiology centre, nursing institute in which around 500 nurses can be trained and nursing hostel as well. This mega project will take approximately 16 months to be constructed. The hospital will accommodate the railway employees and pensioners free of cost, free medication will be provided. The facility of X-Ray, CT-scan, and other tests will be provided. The project will be constructed under the supervision of Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT).

The administrator of the trust later the other day, gave a detailed briefing on the project to Minister of Railway, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The state minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, employment opportunity to the educated women of Rawalpindi, will be provided through this nursing training. The government employees will be accommodated accordingly.