Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and the Pakistan Centre for Lawand Society (PCLS) signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in dealing with issues affecting civil society in Pakistan such as water crisis and improvement in cultural heritage. Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman and Barrister Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the City Campus here. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS faculty and administrative staff members and official from PCLS were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Nudra Abdul-Majeed said that purpose of the agreement was to jointly arrange seminars and workshops to engage civil society. Prof Habib talked about saving of water especially in vehicle service stations by adopting the latest techniques of recycling of water. Prof Aneela said that it was direly needed to bring about a change in the society through positive behavior. According to the MOU, both parties will arrange workshops, seminars and symposia and the UVAS will provide drafting policy guidelines/rules to facilitate services. Developing local and cultural heritage facilities and activities to raise the profile of UVAS campuses and improve their engagement with civil society will be the core areas of the agreement.