RAWALPINDI - A passenger was killed while another sustained minor injuries in a road traffic accident at Mandra-Chakwal Morr here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Waqar Ahmed son of Sardar (34) and maimed person as Kamal Shah (21), who were moved to THQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122.

A rescuer said the duo was travelling in a vehicle when it collided with another speeding vehicle at Mandra-Chakwal Morr on GT Road. Resultantly, a man was killed while another sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. The local police rushed to the scene and mentioned the occurrence of road traffic accident in daily crime register.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in Physiotherapy ward. According to Rescue 1122, the reason behind fire eruption was said to be short circuit. The fire was extinguished by fire fighters of Rescue 1122.