It hurts to mention that health workers are at high risk of violence at all over the world. Between 8 per cent and 38 per cent of health workers are suffering from physical violence at the same point in their careers. Many workers were threatened to verbal aggression. Most violences are perpetrated by patients. Health workers are facing difficult challenges and problems during their duties. Especially nurses and staff members are targeted. It creates negative impact on mentally, physically as psychologically. It is High time to take a serious action against violation of health workers. Because it affects to their jobs and they will lose their interest on their jobs. It is request to the government and health authorities to save health workers from violences and make their life secured.

IQRA MUNIR,

Turbat.