MULTAN-Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected about 500 sewerage connections of defaulters during ongoing drive against chronic and running defaulters launched from this month.

According to WASA spokesman Hassan Bukhari, sixteen WASA disconnection teams were conducting raids against defaulters on daily basis in various parts of the city while target of 100 sewerage disconnections has been set for each day.

He said that WASA was established in 1992 while there were over Rs one billion pending dues since 1999. He said that the teams have sped up the crackdown against chronic and running defaulters to ensure maximum recovery of pending dues, under the directions of Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio.

He said that there were 3,45,000 sewerage, water supply and drainage connections in the city. He said that Rs.38 million have so far been recovered out of Rs.40 million set target last month while Rs.50 million target has been set for February.

About ongoing amnesty scheme for WASA consumers to regularize their illegal connections with payment of single fee, Bukhari said that illegal connections holders should avail the scheme.

He said that amnesty scheme will benefit commercial and industrial consumers as their connection fee is above Rs.50,000 per connection. He said that illegal connections could be regularized with single fee instead of three times fee during the drive. He said that WASA disconnection teams were asked to aware the people about the amnesty scheme so that maximum consumers get their connections regularized. He said that the amnesty scheme will continue in February and crackdown against illegal connections holders will be launched from next month.