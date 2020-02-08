Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan armed forces and Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POFs) being second line of defence will leave no stone unturned to play their due role for liberation of Kashmir.

This was stated by Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar, HI(M) Chairman POF Board while addressing the participants of all Pakistan Mushaira held under the auspices of POF at Wah Cantt. “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. Partition of subcontinent was unjust and incomplete without Occupied Kashmir being integral part of Pakistan” he held. The chairman also the chief guest on the occasion said that the present government and Chief of Army Staff has time and again reiterated their stance that gallant and battle-hardened Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation. “Pakistan Armed Forces and POF, being second line of defence, will leave no stone unturned to play their due role for liberation of Kashmir,” he said.

The Mushaira was arranged to express solidarity with the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, according to a press release. Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad presided over the ceremony. Famous poets including Abbas Tabish, Shakeel Jazib, Yasmeen Hameed, Rehman Faris, Shoukat Fahmi, Prof. Salman Basit, Brig Owais Zameer participated in the Mushaira. Ijaz Naumani and Ahmed Atta Ullah were especially invited from Muzaffar Abad, Azad Kashmir.

Chairman POF Board said that during the last six months, Indian government is suppressing the voice of Kashmiris and they are being maltreated. The government and the people of Pakistan protested against inhuman behavior of Indian military with the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir as their houses have been converted into biggest jail of the world. “We appeal the international community to play their due role in culminating the cruelty being meted out to Kashmiri people. The issue of Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions and they should be given the right of self determination,” he appealed. The poets paid rich tributes to Muslims of Occupied Kashmir who are determined to continue their struggle for end of Indian rule. Chairman POF Board appreciated and thanked the poets for their participation in the Mushaira. A large number of POF employees, their families and inhabitants of Wah Cantt and adjoining areas participated in the ceremony and lauded the efforts of POF Management in this regard.