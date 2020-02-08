Share:

BENONI - Due to the fifth-place playoff game being washed out, West Indies finished fifth in the 2020 U-19 World Cup while Australia had to settle for sixth. Although Australia posted 319 for 8 in their first innings, and looked ahead of the game when the rain came down in Benoni, their three-wicket loss to West Indies in the group stage consigned them to sixth in the tournament.

Australia’s innings had half-centuries from opener Liam Scott, No. 5 Lachlan Hearne and No. 6 Cooper Connolly, who scored 66, 58 and 64 respectively. They were off to a flying start thanks to Scott and fellow opener Sam Fanning, who made 99 in 15.5 overs, but a string of dismissals had them at 174 for 4 at the 30-over mark. The brisk fifties from Hearne and Connolly though, helped Australia aim for a 300-plus total, and if it wasn’t for a bunch of wickets at the death overs, they could’ve scored more than the 319 they eventually got. Right-arm offspinner Matthew Patrick was the most successful West Indies bowler, taking 3 for 34 in his ten overs.

West Indies began their chase of 320 quickly too. Openers Kimani Melius and Leonardo Julien struck 62 runs in 12.3 overs, before the former fell, cutting Scott to point. As soon as Melius began to leave the field, the skies opened up, and continuous rain forced the umpires to call the game off some time later.

According to tournament rules, in case of a washed out knockout game, the team that finished higher on points at the end of the group stage would finish higher. West Indies were unbeaten in Group B, while Australia had lost to West Indies .