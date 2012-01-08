





RAWALPINDI - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali on Saturday said that All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief and former President Pervez Musharraf will be arrested on his return to the country in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case.

Talking to media persons after hearing of Benazir Bhutto murder case in Adiyala Jail Rawalpindi, he said that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had declared Pervez Musharraf proclaimed offender and issued arrest warrants against him in BB assassination case. He said that it was right of the FIA to arrest Musharraf on his return to the country in BB’s murder case as he has announced to return Pakistan by the last week of current month. The lawyer said that Musharraf will have to face trial in the court and according to the the accused he is ready to face the court in any case registered against him. He said that there was no need of new arrest warrants against Musharraf by the court when he lands in the country.

Meanwhile, ATC No 1 Judge Shahid Raffique deferred the hearing in BB murder case owing to absence of defence lawyers, till January 17. The judge took serious notice of the absence of lawyers and directed that their presence should be ensured on the next hearing.

On the other hand, Pervez Musharraf’s wife Sehba Musharraf on Saturday challenged the court order that declared the former president a proclaimed offender. According to a private television channel, Sehba filed a petition in this regard in the Rawalpindi ATC hearing BB case.

The petition states that Musharraf was declared a proclaimed offender in a faulty manner and on the basis of invalid sections and provisions. The petition states that the court had used Section 87 against Musharraf. However, since Musharraf was residing outside Pakistan before the case began, the court should have referred to Section 93 in order to act against him.