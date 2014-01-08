LAHROE: Khana-e-Farhang Iran director Abdur-ur-Raza Sultani on Tuesday visited National College of Arts (NCA).

College Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri along with other faculty members welcomed the Iranian guests and held a meeting with them. On the occasion, Khana-e-Farhang director offered to send teachers for teaching Persian language at the college. Furthermore, he also offered for sending noted Iranian calligrapher and miniature painter to teach at the college. He also announced to hold an Iranian film festival and exhibition at the college in connection with anniversary of Iranian revolution. The festival will be held from February 7 to 12. Later on, Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri presented gifts of books to the guests.–Staff Reporter