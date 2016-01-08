islamabad - Pakistan Air Force Retired Officers’ Association (PAFROA), Rawalpindi and Islamabad chapter, is holding a meeting at Officers’ Mess, Air Headquarters, at 1530 hours on Saturday (tomorrow). All members and their families are invited and are asked to intimate about their attendance to Secretary PAFROA, Sqn Ldr (Retd) Dr Ghani R Sabzwari on telephone numbers 9525811 and 9280376.

The PAF retired officers who desire to become member of the association are also invited to attend the meeting.