Quetta - JUI-F lawmakar Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Saturday alleged that the former Inspector General of Balochistan Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera took 28 vehicles with hims to Punjab.

At a point of order in Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F leader unearthed interesting fact about ex-IG Balochistan Police who took away 28 Balochistan vehicles to Punjab with him and the provincial government was bearing the expenses of those vehicles.

He alleged that any senior officer transferred to Balochistan from other provinces ruthlessly loots the resources of the province as Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera did

BA UNANIMOUSLY PASSES TWO

RESOLUTIONS

Balochistan Assembly Saturday unanimously passed two resolutions condemning the cruelties the Myanmar Muslims are facing and making it mandatory to produce original receipt along with duplicate CNIC copy for mobile phones transactions.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani chaired the session that started after half an hour delay. Chief Minister’s Adviser on Education Abdul Rehim Ziaratwal and Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani of National Party (NP) tabled the joint resolutions.

In first resolution, the provincial government was asked to approach the federal government for putting into strictly practice to produce the original receipt of mobile phones along with CNIC’s copy for their sale.

Ziaratwal said the aim to present this resolution was to restrain the rising sale of snatched mobile phones as well as their usage in the criminal activities.

JUI-F lawmaker Abdul Rehman Kathran said it was an important resolution but it did not elaborate the other aspects of its illegal usage of snatched mobiles as terrorists and networks involved in kidnappings for ransom were using these cell phones.

Some lawmakers termed the resolution an imperative resolution because of its faulty practice and several challenges arising out of it. They added that up to 80 per cent incorrect usage of cellular phones would cease to exist itself by obstructing the smuggling of mobile phones. After debate, the lawmakers unanimously passed the resolution.

Another resolution condemning the brutalities on Myanmar Muslims was moved by PkMAP lawmaker Syed Laiquat Agha, which stated the Muslims were being subjected to violence and tortures there over years and even children were subjected to untold brutalities and barbarism.

The resolution demanded of the federal government to make efforts for highlighting the issue at the international level.

The provincial lawmakers chided the United Nations and world community over their silence on the matter before unanimously passing the resolution.