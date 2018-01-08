RAJANPUR:- The police secured the release a youth abducted for ransom and arrested two abductors here on Sunday. According to police, the lawmen carried out an operation in Nurpur area of Rajanpur. The policemen, however, faced little resistance and managed to secure safe release of an abducted youth. The police also arrested two kidnappers. The youth was kidnapped a couple of days ago for Rs300,000 ransom. The rescued youth was handed over to the family while a case was registered against the alleged abductors.–INP