Punjab University Teacher Front has demanded arrest of former Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen.

According to a press release issued, the Teacher Front demanded his arrest on allegations of corruption and funds embezzlement.

Former VC not only did corruption but also handed over the tenders of different projects to his favourite parties, the statement read.

Dr Zafar Moeen resigned from his post two days ago stating that he was being forced to hand over the university land for religious seminary.

Meanwhile, there are reports of corruption against him.

Dr. Moeen took charge as VC of the university on December 28, 2016.