MUZAFFARGARH-District Police Officer Imran Kishwar said that the police were endeavouring to provide protection to the common man. He was talking to media here. He said that the district police arrested 18,586 criminals and recovered booty worth more than Rs200 million.

The police also seized 3,702 bottles of liquor, sealed 38 distilleries, 15,331 litres of wine, 155.6g of marijuana, 16.1g of opium, 12.2kg of heroin and other drugs.

The police arrested 46 drunkards along with 789 other criminals under Narcotics Act. Absconders in different categories were lassoed including 374 of Category A and 2,041 of Category B.

In addition, the police registered 129 cases for violation of Amplifier Act, 495 cases for illegal arms, 19 cases under 16-MPO. Besides, a large number of people were fined for the violation of traffic laws. The traffic police also launched awareness campaign regarding traffic laws.