ORUMIEH, Iran - Some 8,000 years old artifacts have been unearthed in Iran’s Piranshahr city, the head of Piranshahr Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department said on Monday.

Soleiman Bashiri told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that during exploration, some diverse artifacts from The Bronze Age, huge structures from The Iron Age and various sites dating back to the Sassanid, Parthian and Islamic eras indicated suitable climate conditions for human life over the past 8,000 years.

The first round of exploration involving 32 experts was conducted in the vicinity of Kani Siv Dam from November 16 to January 1, he said, noting that the second round of the exploration will be undertaken in a wider scale and with the participation of more experts. The items unearthed during the exploration were transferred to Orumieh Museum, Bashiri said. Piranshahr is a city located in West Azarbaijan province in northwestern Iran.