Maulana Fazlur-Rehman’s dreams of a united opposition alliance against the government, with him leading the effort, will probably never come to fruition. The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal President’s attempts at creating a grand opposition faded out early after the elections, when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz distanced itself from the alliance, and now Fazlur-Rehman’s dance with the Pakistan People’s Party seems doomed as well.

The whispers of a possible alliance came about when PPP doubled its rhetoric against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government after a JIT report with severe allegations against Asif Zardari was released by the Courts, providing a good opportunity for smaller opposition parties to cash in on PPP’s rage by uniting together against the government. However the sound of Rehman’s hopes being dashed was heard when PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ruled out the possibility of an opposition alliance, when he spoke to media personnel in Shadman Colony on Sunday. Bhutto-Zardari stated that no such effort was being made for a grand alliance and that even though the PPP would make all possible efforts for the opposition to cooperate, his party could survive even if it was alone on the opposition benches.

Sindh has a pletheora of problems facing it- a hostile PPP, in its governing province, would benefit no one. PTI leader, and the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, who is a Karachi resident, seems to recognise this, as he in a recent statement urged the Sindh and federal government to work together to implement the Karachi package, and for both sides to adopt a more cooperative approach towards each other.

After being at drawn swords, a more conciliatory approach towards Sindh is the way to go. No one wants a crisis this early in the government’s tenure, especially in Sindh, least of all PPP. PTI should follow the president’s lead and tone down its rhetoric against PPP.