Dr Musud Ahmad was a scientist of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), He was always appreciated for his great works but unfortunately he left the world on Saturday at the age of 74. He remained a member of Science in the PAEC from 2001 till 2006 and also served as a member of Chairman Advisory Council till 2016.

Moreover, he was well versed in the area of Theoretical Physics. In recognition of his significant contributions in Pakistan’s nuclear programme, he was conferred upon Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the government.

Thus, his efforts for Pakistan are admirable and I request Pakistan government to celebrate his death anniversary every year in order to remember him forever.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Baluchistan, January 1.