GUJRANWALA-The ACE has achieved major progress in the mega corruption scandal of Gujranwala Development Authority, and it has traced out dozens of plots and other properties registered in the name of the GDA officers. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that accused Tariq Rauf, former director Town Planning, and Umer Farooq, present Town Planer, had been under ACE custody for the last many days, and the ACE teams had succeeded in tracing out the hidden assets worth millions of rupees owned by the said GDA officers and their relatives.

While giving details he told the media that accused Tariq Rauf had owned 16 plots in DHA Gujranwala, two plots in Islamabad, one luxury home and plot in Cantt and various plots in the name of his relatives in Prime City Housing Scheme. He added that the property in the names of the said accused clearly showed that they were involved in corruption as they could not purchase these properties with their salaries. He said that the ACE had recommended the departments concerned to ban the sale of these properties.