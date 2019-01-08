Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday reserved judgment on bail applications filed by 10 accused in a case regarding killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in staged encounter.

The main suspect, suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh and others appeared before the ATC at judicial complex of central jail.

Defense counsels as well as the private counsel of the complainant have completed their final arguments on bail pleas filed by ten suspects, the court reserved its judgment till January 16.

The suspects who had filed bail pleas, including Akbar Mallah, Muhammad Anar, Fisal Mehmood, Khair Muhammad and others. Akbar Mallah had allegedly arrested Naqeebullah,

The court also adjourned the main case till January 30.

In their concluding argument, the applicants’ counsels had argued that the main accused, ex SSP Malir Rao and DSP Qamar had already obtained bail, they pleaded that their clients were also deserved for bail as the prosecution failed to prove any charge against them.

However, the complainant had opposed their pleas and requested the court not allow their bail applications as they would influence on the main case. Rao Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates was booked in a case pertaining killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model from South Waziristan in a staged encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. He is also facing charges of registering a fake FIR against Mehsud. They are also facing trail in another case pertaining making fake case against them for possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The deceased’s father had earlier expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC-II judge, and his counsel claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Mehsud’s family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs. Anwar had been housed in his Malir residence since his arrest, which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.