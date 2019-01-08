Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Bahrain-based Pakistani investors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held about the investment opportunities in different sectors including information technology, livestock and dairy development, waste-to-energy generation and gold projects. The delegation showed its keen interest in investing in the country especially in the Punjab province.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that conducive atmosphere is provided to the investors in Pakistan and especially in the province of Punjab.

“An environment of facilitation has been created for the investors and incumbent government has encouraged a business-friendly environment in the country. The Bahrain-based investors should, therefore, take full benefit of the available opportunities,” he said. Buzdar continued: “The government will provide every possible facility to the investors. The investors should present a comprehensive business plan for investment in different sectors and the Punjab government will take necessary steps without any delay. An investment conference will also be held soon to promote and encourage the investment.

The delegation, on the occasion, said that they are ready for investment and every possible cooperation will be extended in this regard. They also extended invitation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to visit Bahrain.

The delegation was led by member Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Chairman Bahrain Gold Association Sheikh Sajid. President Bahrain-Pakistan Friendship Society Rana Abdul Rashid, Rao Faisal, Ch Asif, Ejaz Ch Akram Ch, Dr Kamran Ashraf and others were included in the delegation. Vice Chairman DG Khan District Council Sardar Javed Iqbal Qaisrani, Secretary P&D, Secretary Industries, Principal Secretary to CM and others were also present in the meeting.