LAHORE - Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab has said that updating knowledge and continuous training is the need of medical professionals and it should be continued on a permanent basis. He said that to come at par with the developed countries in the medical field we should inculcate the modern techniques and methods in our day to day practice. He expressed these views while addressing the first training session took place at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of LGH. The academic and training activities have been launched by the Medical Education Department of PGMI/AMC. Prof Tayyab suggested holding collective conference of medical colleges to share each other experiences in the medical field. Earlier, the Principal approved a number of activities to be taken as new initiative by the Department of Medical Education of Ameeruddin Medical College in which training sessions and workshops would be arranged for the faculty members.