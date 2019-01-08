Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police chief Monday said that they failed to identify the suspects of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi’s killing due to low footage of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed nearby the spot.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of CCTV cameras monitoring cell at Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence Housing Authority, Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh the current cameras installed in Karachi are not up to the mark and the same would be replaced with the high quality cameras. Dr Shaikh added that a total12,000 cameras of 8mega pixel will be installed across Karachi to ensure that they would get visible footage.

The city police chief was of the view that they had obtained the footages of the CCTV cameras installed nearby Abidi’s residence but could not identify the suspects as the cameras were of low quality. He apprised that the cameras installation campaign is being launched with the coordination of the Voice of Karachi. The representatives of the police and Voice of Karachi will be at the monitoring cell. He further said that ‘Safe City Project’ is in pipeline.