Share:

LAHORE - The Calligrapher Association of Pakistan organised an exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery on Monday.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan opened the exhibition.

A total 70 artists from different cities put on display around 160 artworks. They used all five Khats – Nastaleeq, Naskh, Sulus, Deewani and Khat-e-Kufi – in their beautiful artworks. The impressive work was selected from the calligraphy collections of calligrapher association of Pakistan. The exhibition was a nice fusion of contemporary, painterly and traditional calligraphy art.

A number of art lovers attended the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open till 10th. Speaking on the occasion, the minister praised artists and termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims. He said: “People would be encouraged to learn the art of calligraphy.”