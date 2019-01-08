Share:

ISLAMABAD - A citizen while using ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ suggested the National Highway Authority to name the motorways across the country after Holy Prophet (PBUH) and other eminent personalities of the Islamic history to implement the premier’s vision regarding Riyasat-e-Medina. “A step to Riyasat-e-Madina: Our Motorways should be named after holy/respected personalities instead of M2, M3 like Prophet Muhammad PBUH Motorway, Hazrat Umar Motorway etc as (it is) being done in Turkey and Saudi Arabia”, the suggestion reads.

Sources inside the NHA informed that the same suggestion was forwarded to Cabinet Division as naming of roads and interchanges came under the preview of federal cabinet. However, the Cabinet Division referred the said matter back to NHA with its affirmative consent but if the authority takes a decision in this regard.

“The matter is still pending inside NHA as the high ups are considering the suggestion in details,” an officer informed on condition of anonymity, adding: “But it is likely that the management would drop the idea at the end due to multiple reasons.”

Meanwhile, it has been learnt by The Nation through reliable sources that a large number of complaints received in NHA are related to the exorbitant prices currently being charged to commuters at the service areas of the motorways.

Sources briefed that initially the management discussed the said matter with M/s More—a subsidiary of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which is mandated to operate the motorways but it responded that the price and quality control is not under its preview.

After the refusal of M/s More to take an action, the General Manager Right of Way NHA Muhammad Asif Hargan wrote a letter to the respective deputy commissioners of Mardan, Sawabi, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Sargodah, Faisalabad and Lahore to take strict enforcement measures to ensure price and quality control on service and rest areas of motorways falling under their jurisdictions.

The Pakistan Citizen Portal is a mobile app launched under the supervision of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) to lodge complaints and suggestions regarding government departments by general public and overseas Pakistanis while NHA had established a dedicated complaint cell on 26th of November 2018 to redress the grievances submitted on prompt bases, which pertain to the NHA.

In last one month, the NHA’s complaint cell received a total of 1384 complaints out of which 589 has been resolved by NHA, 586 forwarded to other departments as they did not came under its preview, 142 are in process within NHA while 67 fresh complaints received in recent days.

When contacted, the Director Complaint Cell NHA Muhammad Shahbaz declined to comment on individual complaints however he confirmed that almost half of the received complaints have been diverted to other departments as they were not related to NHA’s mandate.

He explained further that as for instance we received several complaints regarding line discipline which are related to National Highways and Motorways Police so we forwarded the same to them while a number of complaints received was transferred to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) or provincial departments as they were regarding Islamabad Highway and roads under the control of provincial authorities.

“The complainants also express their wishes to have new roads and dualisation of existing roads in their areas while some want a decrease in the toll tax rate,” Shahbaz informed, adding: “We provided the possible information, which we gathered from our respective departments.”

Currently, all the complaints regarding NHA are being entertained centrally from its headquarters located at Islamabad however with the consultation of PMDU, the same process will be decentralised into four zone in coming days which includes North zone at Peshawar, South zones at Karachi, West zone at Quetta and Central zone at Lahore.

After the decentralisation, the complaint cell at NHA HQ will monitor only the disposal of the complaints by the zonal offices and resolve complaints pertaining to the headquarters.