ISLAMABAD - Indian occupation forces along Line of Control resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector targeting civil population.

According to ISPR, a 26 years old citizen Azeem embraced shahadat while a woman got injured. It is said that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing targeting civil population.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned Indian forces’ unprovoked firing on civilian population.

He said the firing, which claimed life of one innocent civilian and caused injury to a woman, was a clear violation of international laws. Terming the firing an act of ‘cowardliness,’ Raja Farooq said such an incident would not demoralise the people of Azad Kashmir.

He was of the view that India desired to displace the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing on unarmed locals. “We are not afraid of Indian aggression. We have capability to respond in a befitting manner,” he added.

He said people of Kashmir were standing by Pakistan Army shoulder to shoulder for safeguarding of the motherland.

Indian diplomat summoned

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh amid tension and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control that killed a civilian.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammed Faisal in a statement said that the Indian forces along the LoC and working boundary were continuously targeting civilian with heavy weapons.

Faisal, who is also the Director General South Asia, said that “Deliberate targeting of civilian population is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he added.

He urged the Indian side should permit UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 330 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 14 civilians and injuries to 65 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations.