PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali has said that reservations of the people of smaller federating units were increasing as the country is being pushed towards ‘One-Unit’ by amending the 18th constitutional amendment to curtail provincial autonomy. He vowed his party would not support any undemocratic and unconstitutional step in the country and would resist any such move.

While talking to various delegations here at Wali Bagh, he claimed that his party never supported any unconstitutional step in the past and it would continue with its policy. He said that exceeding ‘governor factor’ in government institutions would result in weakening the country. The ANP chief further said that bestowing the executive’s powers to a governor after amending the 18th constitutional amendment would be a dangerous act, adding due to which word can come on the sovereignty of the provinces, he warned.

Criticising the PTI led incumbent government, Asfandyar said that a non-serious prime minister cannot handle the affairs of the country, and running the governance of a country is not the work of puppets. He added that how those people can run the affairs of the country who do not even not having political thinking, while on the other hand certain forces were hatching conspiracies to break the system.

The ANP President Asfandyar also alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deprived of even its constitutional right, and now attempts were being made to halt funds of Sindh province for the sake to strengthen the centre. “The rulers and those in the power corridor should listen and understand one thing, that centre can never be strengthened by weakening the provinces, he said. He cautioned that sovereignty of a country might be at risk, if it was attempted to weaken the provinces.