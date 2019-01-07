Share:

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is going to take Pakistan towards a bright future. Its construction is ongoing in Balochistan the largest and richest province of Pakistan, but unfortunately, Balochistan is not getting any significant from the CPEC construction. Even though, the Balochistan people are still facing several major problems which have been making their lives in troubles. Recently, many ideas were described by the PM for only other three provinces of Pakistan and the Capital, didn’t discuss for the improvement of Balochistan’s education, healthcare sectors, industrial sectors and many more. When CPEC was about to be in construct, then all unemployed graduated Baloch got hope for being employed, but not, foreign engineers are working on this project and Baloch are only seeing the work and getting more problems. I plea the government to focus on Balochistan’s problems and try to solve them as soon as possible.

MUHAMMAD ADNAN,

Balochistan, January 2.