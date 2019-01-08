Share:

KARACHI - Traffic police on Monday expedited a crackdown against out of order school vans and impounded 39 vans in a ‘special drive’.

As per police, 93 van drivers were challaned with Rs46,500 fine and 13 poor quality cylinders were also removed from the vans in a special campaign which was initiated from the main Sharae Faisal. DIG Traffic Javed Ali Maher himself supervised the special campaign.

The traffic police officials say the campaign was kicked off on Saturday and on the first day, they had challaned a total 63 schools vans with fine Rs31, 500 with 37 detentions. Besides, a total 26 cylinders were also removed on Saturday.

“Traffic police has decided to take the school administrations onboard as the issue is very serious and the school administrations would be asked to play their due role in elimination of the CNG and LPG cylinders from the schools vans,” an official said.

The Police officials said that in the first phase they are just removing the cylinders from the vans and imposing penalties on the delinquent driver but in the second phase , the violators would be arrested and their vehicles would also be confiscated. The school administrations have also been asked to take action against the delinquent van owners to cope with any untoward incident.