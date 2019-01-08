Share:

Newly appointed Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan reached Washington on Monday to take charge of his new position.

A career diplomat, Dr Majeed until recently served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Tokyo. In the past, he has served in New York and Washington in different capacities. His appointment was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in October last year.

Dr Majeed replaces Ali Jahangir Siddiqi, who was appointed ambassador by the PML-N government at the far end of their five-year tenure.

Siddiqui stepped down from his post as Pakistan's ambassador in the US on December 25, 2018.

Dr Majeed will present his credentials to President Donald Trump in the coming days.