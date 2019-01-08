Share:

Lahore - Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that latest educational reforms are being introduced in the Schools Education Department so that the government schools could act as best education providers.

He said this while talking to a ten-member delegation of education experts at his office here on Monday. Different proposals of educational reforms came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, Murad Raas said that Punjab government is working hard to achieve the targets of hundred percent literacy. We are committed that poverty or lack of resources should not hinder the educational journey of the students and therefore, afternoon schools project is being started from March this year in 20 selected districts of the province to ease the access of the students to the educational institutions. This, he said, will help to overcome the dropout issue from 6 class besides easing the burden on government schools. It will also help the girls to continue their education in nearby schools, he added. The government is also working to improve the overall capacity of the teachers by providing better training to them. We are committed that students should be encouraged to take benefit of co-curricular and sports activities in schools for their balanced personality nourishment. In this regard, it is also imperative that the parents should give priority to the education of their children as it is the only life-support that helps the students to excel in life, he added.