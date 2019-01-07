Share:

CALIFORNIA-Elisabeth Moss was stunned to receive a good luck video message from her favourite pop star, Taylor Swift, at the Golden Globe awards. Elisabeth Moss was stunned to receive a good luck message from Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe awards.

The 36-year-old actress - who was for nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama for her work on 'The Handmaid's Tale' but lost out to 'Killing Eve's Sandra Oh - has previously revealed she and her castmates love to listen to the 'End Game' singer between takes but she was astonished to realise the 'Blank Space' hitmaker even knows who she is.

During an interview with Ryan Seacrest on 'E!'s Live From the Red Carpet' on Sunday (06.01.19), Elisabeth was shown the message from the superstar, who said in the clip: ''Hey it's Taylor.

I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you're shooting Handmaid's Tale because I'm a huge fan, I'm obsessed with the show.''

After wishing the actress good luck at the ceremony, Taylor then stunned the star when she added: ''Would love to meet you someday.'' The former 'Mad Men' actress was delighted with the message.

She exclaimed: ''Oh my God that's so crazy! I can't believe she even knows who I am! That's amazing, thank you! ''Hi Taylor, I'm happy to come over and hang out anytime!''

Elisabeth revealed a few months ago that she and her castmates like to unwind after filming the dystopian drama by enjoying Taylor ''singalongs''.

She said: ''There's a lot of Taylor Swift sing-alongs, joking around, a lot of Instagram. ''We have fun, I mean, it's work. It's our job, we're not actually in Gilead, thank God, and it's fun.''

And the actress may have got to meet the 29-year-old singer sooner than she expected as Taylor made a surprise appearance at the ceremony to present the Best Original Score and Best Original Soundtrack awards with Idris Elba.