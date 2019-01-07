Share:

It pains to utter that cancer remains a very dead fall topic that affects the lives of thousands of men and women each year in the world. The number of children in eye cancer is on the rise which can affect their important eyes when they are at young age and even they become the cause of deaths. When they come to hospital in their final stages of the diseases. The majority of children with eye cancer that is medically known as retinoblastoma occurs mostly in some of the villages of Sindh and Baluchistan while such deadly cases are even reported in the most populous province of Pakistan namely Punjab. Original reasons from the retinoblastoma or eye cancer as it mostly becomes the reason of attacking the both eyes of the victim. But fortunately, experts say that this disease is treatable and children must brought in hospital as soon as possible when they are seen that they are victim of retinoblastoma it will be 100 percent chances to save their lives. It is tragic that most of the children are in villages of the country belong to poor families living in some districts do not have facilities near them to treat them.

HUMRAZ AB,

Kech, January 1.